Nigeria: Kebbi governor receives 24 rescued Maga schoolgirls

Twenty-four students of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School (GGCSS), Maga, who were abducted by bandits and subsequently rescued, have been officially handed over to the Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris.

The handover ceremony took place on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, evening in Birnin Kebbi and was conducted by the Theatre Commander, Major General Idris Warrah, following directives from the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

Addressing the handover, Warrah outlined the swift military response following the abduction. He revealed that troops immediately launched a pursuit of the bandits and identified Bagega Forest as the location where the victims were being held. The area was fully secured, with all access points blocked.

“On the 19th of this month, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed the Minister of State for Defence, Muhammad Bello Matawalle, to relocate to Kebbi to ensure the full return of all abducted schoolgirls. I am happy to present the 24 recovered victims today. They are all here, hale and hearty, no deaths, no injuries,” Warrah said.

The Theatre Commander recommended that the girls undergo comprehensive medical examinations to ascertain their health and well-being. He also conveyed the gratitude of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Major General Waidi Shaibu, and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, to the Kebbi State Government, the Minister of State for Defence, and all security agencies that collaborated on the successful rescue.

Receiving the students, Governor Idris expressed profound gratitude to Almighty God and thanked President Tinubu for deploying the full machinery of government to ensure the success of the operation. He commended the military, security agencies, and Minister Matawalle for their dedication, coordination, and tireless efforts.

Governor Idris assured that the rescued students would undergo thorough medical checks before being reunited with their families. He also extended appreciation to Nigerians, particularly religious leaders and dignitaries, for their prayers, messages of support, and solidarity during the crisis.