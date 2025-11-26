U.S: Two National Guard soldiers shot near white house

Two members of the National Guard were shot on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, in a busy area near the White House, prompting a security lockdown around the presidential complex while President Donald Trump remained in Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday, officials said.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey initially announced on X that both victims, identified as members of his state’s National Guard, had died from their injuries. He later issued a clarification citing “conflicting reports” about their condition.

A Trump administration official said the suspected gunman had been taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. The motive for the attack remains unclear, though CNN, citing law enforcement sources, reported that the shooter appeared to have “deliberately targeted the Guard soldiers.”

President Trump, who is spending the week at his Palm Beach resort, reacted on social media, describing the suspect as an “animal” who would “pay a very steep price.” He also praised the “bravery and service” of the National Guard.

Vice President JD Vance was in Kentucky at the time of the shooting.

Scene of the Shooting

The shooting occurred near Farragut Square, a popular lunchtime hub for downtown Washington office workers, located just a few blocks from the White House. The area, decorated for the holiday season, is lined with restaurants, coffee shops, and metro stations.

Witnesses described scenes of panic as gunfire erupted.

Mike Ryan, 55, said he was walking nearby to get lunch when he heard gunfire. “I ran half a block away and heard another round,” he told reporters. When he returned to the scene, he said he saw two National Guard members lying on the ground while bystanders attempted CPR. “Other Guard members had someone pinned to the ground,” he added.

Another witness, Emma McDonald, said she saw one of the victims carried away on a stretcher minutes later. “His head was covered in blood, and there was a compression system attached to his chest,” she said.

Background on National Guard Deployment

National Guard troops have been stationed in Washington since August after President Trump ordered their deployment as part of his ongoing immigration and crime crackdown, targeting what he has called “lawless Democratic-led cities.”

As of this week, approximately 2,200 Guard troops were stationed across the capital, including contingents from the District of Columbia, West Virginia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the deployment has helped “eradicate crime” in Washington, a move strongly opposed by local leaders and widely criticized by Democrats.

Following Wednesday’s attack, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told reporters that the president had requested the deployment of an additional 500 Guard soldiers to reinforce security in the city.