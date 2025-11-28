Nigeria: Three immigration officers killed in Kebbi border attack

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Lakurawa terrorist group have attacked a Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) checkpoint in Bakin Ruwa, along the Maje border in Bagudo Local Government Area, Kebbi State, resulting in the deaths of three officers.

The incident, which occurred around midnight on Wednesday, has escalated fear among residents of surrounding border communities. Multiple local sources told Channels Television that the assailants launched a sudden attack on the checkpoint, opening fire on officers on duty and killing three immediately.

A security source said the attackers fled through nearby bushes following the assault. Nafiu Abubakar, spokesperson for the Kebbi State Police Command, confirmed that details of the attack were still emerging. Efforts to reach officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service for comment were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

Some residents and security personnel in Bagudo, speaking on condition of anonymity, corroborated the attack. One local resident said, “The terrorists came in large numbers and started shooting sporadically. Everyone ran for safety.”

The assault follows a similar incident about three weeks ago when a Nigeria Customs Service officer was killed and the camp was set ablaze. Several official vehicles were also destroyed in attacks along the Maje border axis, heightening concerns over insecurity along the Nigeria–Benin border corridor.

The Lakurawa gang has been linked to multiple violent incidents across Kebbi State, targeting both security personnel and civilians. While the motive for this latest attack remains unclear, authorities have confirmed that investigations are ongoing.