DR Congo declares end of latest Ebola outbreak

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has officially declared an end to its latest Ebola outbreak after recording no new cases in the past 42 days, the country’s health ministry announced on Monday.

Health Minister Roger Kamba confirmed that a total of 53 confirmed infections, 45 deaths, and 11 probable cases were documented during what marked the DRC’s 16th Ebola outbreak. He added that over 47,500 people were vaccinated in the response effort and credited frontline health workers for their crucial role in containing the disease.

The Ministry of Health in #DRC (@MinSanteRDC) has declared the #Ebola outbreak over after 42 days with no new cases. — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 1, 2025

“This success is a testament to the dedication of our health workers and the cooperation of local communities,” Kamba said, while noting that the country continues to face public health challenges, including ongoing cases of cholera and mpox.

The outbreak, declared on September 4 in Bulape, Kasai Province, was the first to hit the region since 2008. Working closely with the World Health Organization (WHO), Congolese authorities rapidly mobilized resources and established a new Ebola treatment center to manage infections. However, the response initially faced difficulties due to funding shortages and limited access to affected areas.

Dr. Mohamed Janabi, WHO Regional Director for Africa, praised the swift containment efforts, saying: “Controlling and ending this Ebola outbreak in three months is a remarkable achievement. National authorities, frontline health workers, partners, and communities acted with speed and unity in one of the country’s hard-to-reach localities.”

According to the WHO, no new cases have been reported in Kasai since September 25, and the last patient was discharged from care on October 19.

The DRC has now entered a 90-day period of heightened surveillance to ensure early detection and rapid response in case of any resurgence of the virus.