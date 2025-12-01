Mukwege slams DRC-M23 peace talks as unjust and ineffective 

Kinshasa, DRC — Nobel Peace Laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege has strongly criticized the ongoing peace negotiations between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government and the M23 rebel group, describing the process as fundamentally flawed and unlikely to bring lasting stability to eastern DRC.

In a statement released over the weekend, Mukwege labeled the Washington- and Doha-led initiative as “illegitimate, precarious and incapable of guaranteeing lasting peace.” He highlighted what he termed the “predatory dynamics” of foreign actors seeking to exploit the region’s abundant mineral resources.

“The deal neglects the root causes and regional dynamics of the conflict and instead serves foreign geo-strategic interests,” Mukwege said. He further emphasized that residents of North and South Kivu have been excluded from the negotiations, leaving them “deprived of their fundamental rights.”

Mukwege also criticized the peace process for lacking transparency, enforceable guarantees, and a clear timetable, warning that any weakness in the agreement could lead to selective enforcement and further uncertainty on the ground.

“To ensure lasting peace, any agreement must include affected communities in the discussions and prioritize their rights above foreign and economic interests,” he added.

Opposition leaders in the DRC have echoed Mukwege’s concerns, urging President Félix Tshisekedi to make the agreement public prior to signing and cautioning against any deal “that would undermine the sovereignty of the DRC.”

Dr. Mukwege was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 for his tireless efforts to combat sexual violence used as a weapon of war in conflict zones.