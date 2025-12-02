DR Congo and M23 Rebels clash ahead of U.S. peace accord

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s army and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group exchanged accusations on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, over fresh ceasefire violations, just two days before a planned peace accord signing at the White House aimed at ending the conflict in eastern Congo.

The United States and Qatar have been mediating negotiations between the parties, seeking to restore stability in North and South Kivu provinces, where intense clashes have displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians. Rwanda has repeatedly denied supporting the M23 movement, which claims it is fighting to defend Tutsi communities in eastern Congo.

Both the Congolese army and the rebels accused each other of launching attacks in South Kivu in an attempt to derail the upcoming peace agreement.

In a statement, the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) said its troops were attacked in Kaziba, Katogota, and Lubarika by M23 fighters and allied groups.

“These attacks clearly show the coalition’s intention to sabotage the Washington and Doha peace agreements,” said army spokesperson Major General Sylvain Ekenge.

However, Corneille Nangaa, leader of a rebel alliance that includes M23, countered the claims on social media platform X, alleging that Congolese forces, along with the Burundian army and other allied militias, had launched coordinated offensives in the same areas earlier in the day.

“Faced with this violation of the ceasefire within the framework of the Doha peace process, the [alliance] has no choice but to defend itself and protect civilian populations,” Nangaa wrote.

Both M23’s president and the alliance’s spokesperson echoed the accusations, insisting the rebel forces were acting in self-defense.

The flare-up in hostilities comes as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to host the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo in Washington on Thursday for the signing of a peace deal intended to formally end hostilities in the region.

M23 launched a rapid military campaign earlier this year, capturing two of eastern Congo’s largest cities and escalating fears of a broader regional conflict. The latest confrontations threaten to undermine the fragile peace process ahead of the highly anticipated accord.