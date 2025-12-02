Namibia appoints new minister for mines and energy

Namibia’s President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has appointed Modestus Amutse as the country’s new Minister of Mines, Energy, and Industry, following the dismissal of Natangwe Ithete in October.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, the presidency said Amutse’s appointment is part of a broader effort to strengthen leadership within key economic sectors as the resource-rich southern African nation prepares for a new phase of industrial and energy development.

“Mr. Modestus Amutse brings years of experience in public service and governance, which will be critical in steering Namibia’s energy and mining agenda,” the statement read.

Amutse previously served as Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology and was a member of parliament, where he played active roles in legislative oversight and national development planning.

Strategic Sector Outlook

Namibia, one of Africa’s most resource-endowed nations, is positioning itself to begin crude oil production by 2030 following a series of major offshore discoveries in recent years. The country is also a leading global producer of uranium and diamonds, with expanding interests in green hydrogen and renewable energy projects aimed at diversifying its economy.

The new minister is expected to oversee ongoing reforms designed to attract foreign investment, enhance local participation, and ensure the sustainable management of the nation’s mineral and energy wealth.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah reiterated her administration’s commitment to ensuring that Namibia’s resource boom translates into tangible social and economic development for its citizens.