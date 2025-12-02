South African broadcaster accused of recruiting fighters for Russia’s war in Ukraine

A South African radio presenter has been arrested and charged with recruiting men to join Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, deepening scrutiny of alleged Russian influence operations in the country.

Nonkululeko Mantula, 39, a presenter with the state broadcaster’s SAFM radio station, appeared in court on Monday, December 1 2025, alongside four men accused of attempting to enlist with the Russian military. Police said the arrests followed a tip-off and that Mantula played a central role in organizing the recruitment.

According to police, three of the men were detained at an airport while attempting to board a flight to Russia via the United Arab Emirates. Authorities believe another recruit had already reached Russia. “It is illegal in South Africa to fight for a foreign army without official government approval,” a police spokesperson said.

The five suspects have been remanded in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for next week.

Related Probe Involving Zuma’s Daughter

The case coincides with a separate investigation into Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, who is accused of deceiving at least 17 South African men into traveling to Russia under the guise of receiving “security training.”

Zuma-Sambudla resigned as a lawmaker for her father’s opposition MK Party last week after the allegations surfaced. Her half-sister accused her of misleading the men, who were later forced to fight for a Russian mercenary group in eastern Ukraine.

The South African government said it had received distress calls from the men, whose passports, clothing, and phones were reportedly confiscated upon arrival in Russia. Officials confirmed that efforts are underway in cooperation with international law enforcement to secure their return.

Broader Concerns Over Russian Recruitment

Authorities say Moscow has been recruiting fighters from Africa through deceptive job offers and online campaigns. Reports also allege that women from South Africa and other African countries have been lured to Russia with false promises of employment in catering and hospitality, only to end up working in drone assembly factories.

The South African government has warned citizens to be wary of such online recruitment drives, particularly those promoted by social media influencers offering “training” or “study” opportunities in Russia.

Zuma-Sambudla has previously faced criticism for amplifying pro-Russian narratives. A 2023 report by the Centre for Information Resilience, an international nonprofit, identified her social media accounts as key amplifiers of Russian propaganda following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Both cases have intensified calls for tighter oversight of foreign recruitment networks operating within South Africa, as well as renewed scrutiny of the country’s diplomatic ties with Russia amid its officially stated position of neutrality on the Ukraine war.