Gabon detains tourism minister over alleged $18M embezzlement

Gabon’s tourism minister, Pascal Ogowé Siffon, has been placed under house arrest after being detained while attempting to leave Libreville.

Siffon was apprehended on a national highway, appearing to make a hasty departure from the capital. He is suspected of embezzling nearly $18 million intended for the development of Gabon’s tourism sector over the past two years.

The funds in question came from public appropriations, dividends from state-controlled hotels, and various investment mechanisms, including the oil and gas sector. Authorities are investigating how the money was used and why certain transactions lacked proper accounting justification.

Placing a sitting minister under house arrest is both rare and politically sensitive, but authorities cite his attempted flight as a reason for the measure, viewing him as a serious flight risk.

It remains uncertain whether the case will result in formal sanctions or trigger a broader political crisis.

Siffon, appointed minister in September 2023, had spearheaded initiatives to revive Gabonese tourism, including audits of state-owned hotels and the development of tourism infrastructure.

This investigation underscores the government’s efforts to enforce accountability in the management of public funds within the sector.