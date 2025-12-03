Mauritius to introduce electronic travel Authorization System

Mauritius is preparing to implement a new Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system that could transform how visitors enter the island nation.

Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam announced the upcoming rollout during an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Constance Hotels & Resorts, emphasizing tourism as a central pillar of the economy.

The ETA is designed to modernize border procedures, streamline arrivals, and improve oversight of incoming passengers, particularly for travelers currently enjoying visa-free access. Existing entry rules, however, remain in place for now.

Mauritius recorded approximately 1.4 million arrivals in 2025, and the government hopes to increase this number through investments in digital infrastructure and more efficient border security systems.

The ETA will function as an online pre-clearance system completed before boarding flights. Similar digital screening systems are already used by the United States, Canada, and parts of Europe, but Mauritius has yet to deploy a centralized platform. Officials note that the system is intended to reduce queues, cut manual paperwork, and provide authorities with enhanced passenger oversight.

Details of the Authorization

Specifics, including which travelers must apply, have not been released. Ramgoolam indicated that the ETA could become mandatory even for countries currently enjoying visa-free entry, adding a pre-departure step for many visitors.

Authorities are also developing a digital identity-recognition tool to work alongside the ETA for faster airport processing.

For now, current visa rules remain in effect, and travelers continue to rely on the All-in-One Digital Travel Form, generating a QR-coded document to present on arrival. Those who do not complete it electronically must fill out a paper card at the airport, which often causes delays.

What Travelers Should Know

Though a definitive list of affected countries has not been released, analysts expect the ETA to cover major tourism markets, including India, the UK, the US, EU countries, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea. Travelers from these nations may eventually need online approval prior to travel.

Officials emphasize that the ETA will likely be a minor pre-departure task, aimed at reducing congestion at Mauritius’s main airport during peak periods. The government stresses that the digital shift is not intended to restrict access, but to create a predictable, secure, and efficient entry process.

As Mauritius positions itself in a competitive global tourism market, the ETA is part of a broader push to modernize travel infrastructure. Final guidelines, including the list of affected countries and the implementation timeline, will be announced once the system is ready.