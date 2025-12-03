Senate confirms Christopher Musa as Nigeria’s new defence minister

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, confirmed General Christopher Musa, former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), as the country’s new Minister of Defence following a five-hour screening session at the National Assembly.

His confirmation came just a day after President Bola Tinubu nominated him to replace Mohammed Badaru, who resigned due to ill health.

The screening took place amid rising insecurity across Nigeria, marked by frequent kidnappings and mass abductions, particularly in schools. One recent incident involved the abduction of 25 students in Maga, Kebbi State, where reports suggested that troops withdrew shortly before the attack.

‘We Are Going After Them Fully’

Addressing lawmakers, General Musa vowed to investigate the alleged troop withdrawal, emphasizing that the military “is not known for cowardice.”

“We are going to go after them fully, working together with all the security agencies and Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (of government),” Musa said, appearing in traditional attire alongside his family.

“We are going to investigate fully. The Armed Forces have a way, and then from the defence, we are going to make sure that we continue with the oversight over their activities.”

Musa pledged to strengthen coordination among security agencies and leverage technology to combat terrorism, kidnapping, and organized crime.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigerians paid an estimated ₦2.23 trillion in ransom between May 2023 and April 2024, underscoring the scale of insecurity and criminal enterprise in the country.

‘Stop Ransom Payments’

The new minister called for an end to ransom payments, stressing that such practices embolden criminal groups.

“Nigeria must stop ransom payments,” he said. “And in situations where such is done, we can track the monies being paid.”

Highlighting the importance of digital tools in crime prevention, Musa added:

“The use of technology is very important. Like I said, if we are able to have a database—every Nigerian has a number linked to everything you have electronically—we can monitor everything.”

Musa ruled out negotiating with criminals, describing it as counterproductive. “Negotiation compromises security,” he warned. “It gives the assailants time to regroup and buy weapons, which they use to attack communities.”

‘It Has Never Worked’

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who presided over the session, aligned with Musa’s position, rejecting any form of negotiation or rehabilitation for terrorists.

“One thing that is most impressive is the fact that you are against negotiation with terrorists,” Akpabio said. “This Senate is against paying ransom because they use the same money to buy more arms and return to violence.”

He called for a reassessment of non-kinetic security measures, adding:

“It has never worked. Even when I was a governor, I never negotiated with terrorists.”

Akpabio argued that deradicalisation programs “demoralise society”, as reabsorbed ex-terrorists often face rejection and relapse into crime.

“A typical Nigerian community will never accept such a person, and he will get depressed and go back to the same crime,” he said.

The Senate president pledged full legislative support for Musa’s tenure, saying:

“But we will do our best to ensure that we support you,” while urging a reduction in criminal trial durations to speed up justice delivery.

Musa’s confirmation marks a swift transition following his recent exit as Chief of Defence Staff (June 2023 – October 2025). His appointment signals President Tinubu’s renewed focus on reasserting military discipline and reforming Nigeria’s security strategy to tackle terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping nationwide.