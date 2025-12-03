U.S. imposes visa restrictions on religious persecutors in Nigeria

The United States announced it will enforce visa restrictions on individuals involved in religious persecution in Nigeria and other countries, signaling a firm response to global concerns over attacks on religious communities.

The announcement was made by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a post on X on Wednesday, highlighting Washington’s expanding use of visa sanctions as a diplomatic tool in human rights and security matters.

Rubio’s Statement

Rubio said the United States is taking decisive action in response to atrocities and violence targeting Christians in Nigeria and worldwide.

“The United States is taking decisive action in response to the atrocities and violence against Christians in Nigeria and around the world. The State Department will restrict U.S. visas for those who knowingly direct, authorize, fund, support, or carry out violations of religious freedom. This visa policy applies to Nigeria and other governments or individuals that persecute people for their religious beliefs,” he stated.

Context and Significance

Nigeria has experienced a surge in violent insecurity in recent years, fueled by terrorism, banditry, communal conflicts, and targeted attacks on religious minorities. Reports of mass kidnappings, killings, and assaults on places of worship and schools have drawn domestic and international attention.

On November 1, 2025, President Donald Trump designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern,” citing widespread killings of Christians and systematic religious persecution. This designation reverses a 2021 decision in which Nigeria was removed from the U.S. list of religious freedom violators due to prior improvements. Trump noted that the 3,100 Christian deaths recorded in Nigeria accounted for a substantial portion of the 4,476 deaths globally, emphasizing the need for immediate U.S. action.

“Beyond declarations, the U.S. government must take tangible steps to prevent further attacks and support persecuted religious groups,” he said.

Nigeria’s Domestic Response

In response to escalating insecurity, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a nationwide security emergency, aiming to tackle rising violence, kidnappings, banditry, and insurgency. The government has authorized a significant expansion of the Nigeria Police Force, adding 20,000 officers to raise the total force to 50,000.

Other security measures include deploying trained forest guards under the Department of State Services (DSS) to target terrorists and criminal networks operating in remote and forested areas. Authorities pledged to mobilize all available resources to dismantle such networks and actively neutralize threats.

The U.S. visa restrictions, paired with Nigeria’s intensified security measures, underscore both international and domestic efforts to address escalating religiously motivated violence in the country.