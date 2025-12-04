Nigerian Federal Executive Council approves deployment of 4,000 telecom towers to boost digital access nationwide

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the deployment of 4,000 telecommunications towers across Nigeria to boost digital connectivity in underserved and rural communities.

The approval, announced on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, followed the council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

The initiative marks a major step in the government’s efforts to bridge Nigeria’s digital divide, which affects over 23 million citizens who currently lack reliable access to mobile and broadband services.

‘4,000 Towers for Underserved Communities’

Idris said the approval was based on a joint proposal by the Ministry of Digital Communications and the Ministry of Finance, aimed at strengthening infrastructure for both the digital economy and agricultural mechanization.

“There is also an approval by FEC granted to the Ministry of Digital Communications and the Ministry of Finance to establish service centres for agricultural mechanization and the digital economy on the deployment of towers to places that are currently underserved,” he said.

He added that the project directly targets communities without basic digital access, noting that 4,000 towers will be erected nationwide to connect rural and hard-to-reach areas.

Citing data presented by the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Idris explained that about 23 million Nigerians remain digitally underserved, limiting their participation in economic and social activities.

“Limited access has stifled communication, economic participation, and public safety in many remote regions,” he said. “This project will also strengthen security operations, enhance commerce, and promote inclusion across Nigeria.”

Nigeria’s Connectivity Challenge

Despite several government-led broadband initiatives, Nigeria’s internet penetration has grown more slowly than anticipated.

When the National Broadband Plan (NBP) was launched in 2020, broadband penetration stood at 39.85%, with 75.4 million active broadband connections. The plan targeted 50% penetration by 2023, but the rate only reached 43.71% by the end of that year and 44.43% by December 2024.

As of May 2025, broadband penetration stood at 48.81%, supported by about 105.8 million active broadband connections—still well below the government’s 70% target under the NBP.

Analysts attribute the slow progress to infrastructure challenges, including high right-of-way charges, multiple taxation, and restrictive state-level policies that discourage investment by telecom operators.

Part of a Broader Digital Expansion Plan

The 4,000-tower project builds on the federal government’s earlier plan to deploy 7,000 additional telecom towers in rural areas as part of its national digital access strategy. It complements the ongoing rollout of 90,000 kilometers of fibre-optic cables designed to strengthen broadband capacity across Nigeria.

Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, said the investment reflects the administration’s determination to deliver inclusive, high-quality connectivity to all Nigerians.

“This is not just about coverage,” Tijani said earlier this year. “It’s about ensuring that every Nigerian, especially those in rural areas, enjoys reliable connectivity and an improved quality of digital experience.”

The FEC’s approval signals a renewed commitment to closing Nigeria’s connectivity gap, empowering citizens through digital inclusion, and driving progress in education, agriculture, security, and economic development.