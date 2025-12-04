U.S. expands H-1B visa vetting to target censorship

The Trump administration announced on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, that it would impose stricter scrutiny on H-1B visa applicants, issuing a new internal State Department directive that instructs consular officers to consider rejecting applicants involved in censorship or suppression of free speech.

H-1B visas allow U.S. employers to hire foreign professionals in specialized fields and are particularly important for technology companies, many of which recruit heavily from countries like India and China. Several leaders in the tech sector had supported Trump in the previous presidential election.

The memo, issued to all U.S. missions on December 2, directs consular officers to review applicants’ employment histories—including resumes and LinkedIn profiles—as well as those of accompanying family members. Officers are to evaluate whether applicants have engaged in activities such as misinformation management, content moderation, fact-checking, compliance, or online safety.

The memo states: “If you uncover evidence an applicant was responsible for, or complicit in, censorship or attempted censorship of protected expression in the United States, you should pursue a finding that the applicant is ineligible” under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The guidance emphasizes heightened scrutiny for H-1B applicants because many work in technology sectors, including social media and financial services, where they may influence the flow of information. “You must thoroughly explore their employment histories to ensure no participation in such activities,” the memo says. The policy applies to both new applicants and repeat applicants seeking visa renewal.

A State Department spokesperson commented: “We do not support aliens coming to the United States to work as censors muzzling Americans,” adding that the department does not comment on “allegedly leaked documents.” The spokesperson further noted: “In the past, the President himself was the victim of this kind of abuse when social media companies locked his accounts. He does not want other Americans to suffer this way. Allowing foreigners to lead this type of censorship would both insult and injure the American people.”

Free speech, particularly the perceived suppression of conservative voices online, has been a central focus of Trump’s foreign policy. Officials have publicly criticized European authorities for censoring right-wing politicians in countries including Romania, Germany, and France, claiming these actions restrict legitimate political expression.

In May, Senator Marco Rubio threatened visa restrictions for individuals responsible for censoring Americans, including social media personnel and foreign officials overseeing U.S. tech companies.

The Trump administration has also increased vetting of student visa applicants, requiring consular officers to review social media activity for content hostile toward the United States. As part of broader immigration measures, new fees for H-1B visas were introduced in September.

Trump and his Republican allies have repeatedly criticized the Biden administration for allegedly promoting online censorship, including efforts to curb vaccine misinformation and election-related falsehoods.