Abia and Imo States establish 24-hour surveillance on Aba-Owerri expressway

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The Governors of Abia State and Imo State have announced the establishment of a joint security task force to run a 24-hour surveillance along the Aba-Owerri expressway. It started (December 5, 2025), from Owerrinta (in Abia) State to Owerri, the capital city of Imo State.

Ferdinand Ekeoma, the Special Adviser to Governor Alex Otti on Media and Publicity stated that the Joint Security Taskforce shall consist of soldiers, naval personnel, Police Officers, DSS personnel, and other government security agencies.

“The joint security Taskforce shall, starting from — 5th December 2025, patrol the road 24 hours nonstop, while carrying out massive surveillance in the surrounding bushes using sophisticated drones and other modern security equipment.”

“The two Governors, while assuring citizens plying the road on a daily basis and those returning home for Christmas of their safety and security, warn that there would be severe consequences for any criminal caught on the road going forward.”

USAfrica News Index (November 15, 2022 to November 2025) shows that the once calm and hospitable Imo State zone of Owerri has become a major area of insecurity, allegedly sponsoring violent activities, banditry, jihadist extremist assaults on farmers, kidnappings and attacks on community leaders and political opponents.

Otti’s operations staff survived a recent attack along the same expressway.

