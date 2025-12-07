Benin Republic in Turmoil as government says Coup Plot foiled

Cotonou/Porto-Novo, December 7, 2025 — Fear and confusion swept through Benin Republic on Sunday after a group of soldiers stormed national television and boldly declared that they had seized power from President Patrice Talon.

The soldiers, operating under the name Military Committee for Refoundation, announced the suspension of the constitution, dissolution of the government, closure of borders, and a ban on political parties. They even named Pascal Tigri as the country’s new leader.

It was a dramatic moment that sent shockwaves across the country and the West African region.

Not long after their televised announcement, heavy gunfire echoed around the presidential residence in Porto-Novo. Then, suddenly, the state TV signal went off — plunging citizens into deeper anxiety as rumours spread like wildfire on social media.

Government Fires Back, Says the Coup “Has Failed”

Hours later, Benin’s Interior Minister, Alassane Seidou, released a recorded message that changed the entire story. In the video, he insisted that the coup had been crushed and described the plot as the work of “a small handful of misguided soldiers.”

According to the government, loyal security forces quickly moved in, took back key installations, and restored order. While officials maintain that President Talon is safe, they are yet to reveal his exact location — fueling speculation among citizens.

A Blow to a Country Once Seen as a Stable Democracy

Benin has long been considered one of West Africa’s calm and politically stable nations. Sunday’s events shattered that image, marking the most serious challenge to its democratic order in years.

Political watchers say the tension may be tied to the build-up ahead of the April 2026 presidential election. President Talon has been accused by critics of tightening his grip on power and shrinking the space for opposition voices.

This failed coup attempt also adds to the growing list of military takeovers and political crises troubling West Africa — from Mali to Niger, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and beyond.

International Community Reacts

The African Union and other global bodies have condemned the attempted takeover, calling for calm and urging everyone to respect constitutional rule. Many regional leaders are keeping a close eye on developments, worried about the ripple effects on an already fragile region.

What We Know at the Moment

Soldiers announced they had taken over power and dissolved all institutions.

Gunfire erupted near the president’s residence shortly after their broadcast.

Government forces say they have regained full control.

President Talon’s exact location has not been disclosed.

The number of soldiers involved and their level of support remain unclear.

The Road Ahead

Authorities claim that life is slowly returning to normal in major cities, but many citizens remain uneasy. With elections around the corner, this attempted coup could deepen mistrust, increase political tension, and test the country’s stability.

For now, West Africa is watching Benin closely — hoping that this chapter ends here, and not with another spiral of instability in the region.