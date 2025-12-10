U.S. delays H-1B visa interviews under new screening rules

The United States has begun postponing a large number of H-1B and H-4 visa interviews as consular offices prepare to implement new online screening requirements, leading to widespread cancellations and rescheduling of appointments, some now pushed as far as spring 2026.

The delays have sparked uncertainty among skilled foreign workers and their families, many of whom depend on these visas to start new jobs, resume employment, or reunite with relatives in the U.S.

Applicants first began noticing disruptions in early December, when scheduled interview slots for mid- and late-month suddenly disappeared from the system.

Immigration law firm Fragomen confirmed that it has received numerous reports of abrupt rescheduling, with many applicants’ interviews moved to March 2026. U.S. consulates in India, which process the highest number of H-1B and H-4 applications globally, have attributed the delays to new government-mandated background checks that will take effect on December 15.

What the Updated Screening Rules Involve

Under the revised rules, consular officers will now review the public social-media activity of all H-1B workers and their dependents as part of the vetting process.

Applicants must make their social-media accounts accessible to officers for inspection.

This additional layer of scrutiny is expected to increase the time required per case, reducing daily interview capacity at U.S. consulates.

To manage expected backlogs and overcrowding, many December interviews are being cancelled entirely, with appointments spaced months apart to ease operational pressure.

Applicants are still required to attend biometric appointments—where fingerprints and photographs are collected—but the final in-person interviews that determine visa approval will now occur several months later.

Broader Context: Tightening Oversight of H-1B Visas

The new screening process comes amid broader reforms to the H-1B visa program, which allows U.S. employers to hire foreign professionals in specialty occupations.

Earlier this year, the U.S. government announced modernization measures aimed at reducing abuse and ensuring that the program remains focused on roles requiring advanced expertise. The updates introduced:

Stricter degree-relevance standards;

Additional employer compliance obligations; and

A narrower definition of qualifying occupations.

In September, officials unveiled a one-time $100,000 fee for all new H-1B petitions, excluding extensions for ongoing employment. The fee, which triggered strong reactions from India’s technology sector, is intended to generate funds for domestic workforce programs and discourage misuse of the system.

Supporters of the measure say it will promote fairness and accountability, while critics argue it will discourage new hiring and slow innovation.

Uncertainty for Applicants and Employers

For many visa applicants, the overlapping rule changes and unexpected postponements have made the process more challenging than ever.

Applicants now face longer waiting periods, expanded vetting, and fewer interview slots, while employers—especially in technology and consulting sectors, say the delays are disrupting project timelines and workforce planning.

U.S. officials have not announced when normal interview operations will resume, leaving thousands of applicants in limbo as they await further guidance. standards.