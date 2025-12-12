U.S. to tighten ESTA requirements, mandate social media disclosure

Travelers using the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) to enter the United States may soon face stricter data disclosure requirements, as the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) moves to expand the information collected through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

According to a public notice soon to be published in the Federal Register, CBP is proposing to gather significantly more personal data from applicants. The proposed rule will be open for public comment for 60 days once published.

Expanded Information Requirements

Under the new proposal, applicants will be required, rather than merely encouraged, to provide social media information. Travelers must list all social media accounts used within the past five years.

In addition, CBP plans to request more comprehensive personal and family background data, with many questions covering the previous five to ten years.

According to the notice, ESTA may soon require the following details:

Social media handles from the past five years

All telephone numbers used in the past five years

Email addresses used in the past ten years

IP addresses and photo metadata

Names, birth details, phone numbers, and previous addresses of close family members

Biometrics such as facial images, fingerprints, DNA, and iris scans

Work phone numbers from the past five years

Work email addresses from the past ten years

New Photo Requirement

At present, applicants are not always required to submit a facial photograph when applying for ESTA. However, CBP intends to make this mandatory, requiring every applicant to upload a clear face photo in addition to their passport image.

Transition to Mobile App-Based Applications

CBP also plans to gradually phase out the ESTA website for new applications. Instead, travellers will be required to use the ESTA Mobile App to apply. The website will remain operational only for checking ESTA status and accessing program information.

According to CBP, the mobile app offers enhanced technology and easier updates, making it a more secure and efficient platform.

Voluntary Departure Confirmation Feature

Separately, CBP is developing a feature within its CBP Home app that will allow foreign visitors to confirm their departure from the United States.

To use this optional tool, travellers must upload a live facial photo and allow the app to use location data to verify they have left the country. Once confirmed, CBP will officially record the individual’s departure.

ESTA Fee Adjustment

Travellers should also expect a minor fee increase. Starting January 2026, the cost of an ESTA application will rise slightly to $40.27, up from the current $40—an adjustment CBP attributes to inflation.

This follows a larger fee hike last year when the cost jumped from $21 to $40 following the enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

What Happens Next

None of these changes will take immediate effect. CBP will first review public feedback over a 60-day period before finalizing any amendments.

Nevertheless, frequent travellers to the United States are advised to prepare for a more detailed and technology-driven ESTA application process in the near future.