Trump recalls U.S ambassadors from Nigeria, 29 countries

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the recall of nearly 30 career diplomats from ambassadorial and senior embassy postings, including Nigeria, in what officials describe as a broad effort to restructure Washington’s diplomatic network in line with his “America First” agenda.



The decision, first reported by Politico, has reportedly stirred unease among U.S. lawmakers and members of the American Foreign Service Association, the union representing career diplomats.



According to two State Department officials who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, chiefs of mission in at least 29 countries were notified last week that their tenures would end in January 2026.



Africa Most Affected



Africa appears to be the most heavily impacted region, with ambassadors recalled from 15 countries, including Nigeria, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Gabon, Côte d’Ivoire, Madagascar, Mauritius, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Somalia, Algeria, Egypt, and Uganda.



All affected envoys were career diplomats appointed during former President Joe Biden’s administration who had survived an earlier reshuffle in Trump’s second term that targeted political appointees. That changed on Wednesday when the diplomats received formal notices from Washington informing them of their imminent departure, the AP reported.



“Ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the president, although they typically remain in office for between three and four years,” one official said.



The officials added that the recalled diplomats are not being dismissed from the foreign service and could be reassigned to other positions in Washington or abroad.



State Department Defends the Move



The State Department has not confirmed the exact number of diplomats affected but defended the decision, calling it “a standard process in any administration.”



In a brief statement, the department said:



“An ambassador is a personal representative of the president, and it is the president’s prerogative to ensure envoys advance the America First agenda.”



Beyond Africa, the shake-up extends to other regions. In the Asia-Pacific, ambassadors to Fiji, Laos, the Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, and Vietnam have been recalled.

In Europe, the affected postings include Armenia, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Slovakia, while in South Asia, Nepal and Sri Lanka are impacted. In the Western Hemisphere, the U.S. is recalling its ambassadors to Guatemala and Suriname.



U.S. Mission in Nigeria Reacts



The U.S. Mission in Nigeria has not issued an official comment on the recall of Ambassador Richard Mills, who has served in Abuja since 2023.



During a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, held alongside a visiting U.S. Congressional Delegation (CODEL), Ambassador Mills addressed the recent visa restrictions announced by the U.S. government, clarifying that they are intended to enhance security vetting rather than discriminate against Nigerians.



“The focus of the visa review is on ensuring proper vetting and credible information in the visa process, not on penalising Nigerians,” Mr Mills said.





He added that the presidential proclamation, which takes effect on January 1, 2026, and targets specific visa categories, forms part of broader U.S. border security measures designed to protect American communities.



Trump’s sweeping recall marks one of the largest diplomatic reshuffles of his administration, signaling a shift toward tighter political control over U.S. foreign representation and reinforcing his intent to align global diplomacy with his domestic priorities.

