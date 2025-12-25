U.S launches strikes in Nigeria on ISIS terrorists on Christmas night, says Trump

USAfricaonline.com: The President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced on Christmas Day (December 25, 2025) in a post on his social media platform that he ordered a “powerful and deadly strike” on ISIS terrorists in Nigeria.

He stated that the Islamic jihadists with ISIS (and their allied groups) have been “targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians.”

The Republican Trump added that “I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was. The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing.”

The post on his social media platform called Truth Social, President Trump said he authorized the military action “against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!”

In his own post on X,U.S Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that there will be “more to come” and commended the Nigerian government for its support and cooperation as the attacks on ISIS took place.

He noted Trump’s statement in November 2024: “The President was clear last month: the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end.

“The @DeptofWar is always ready, so ISIS found out tonight — on Christmas.”

Hegseth concluded with the words: “Merry Christmas!”

At the time of this post on USAfricaonline.com, early evening of December 25, the Nigerian government was yet to issue its statement on the latest events.