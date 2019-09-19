USAfrica: Nigeria-born Kenoye Eke appointed VP of Jarvis Christian College

Special to USAfrica [Houston] • USAfricaonline.com

Kenoye K. Eke, Sr., a Professor of Political Science and management specialist, has been appointed Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Development at the Jarvis Christian College, in Hawkins, Texas.

The College’s President, Dr. Lester Newman, said that he “expects Dr. Eke to apply his vast experience and talents to lead Jarvis’ Institutional Advancement Division in garnering the private and public funds the College needs to continue to fullfil its mission of educating the head, heart and hands of the young people who enroll at this venerable institution”.

On his goals, the Nigerian-born Prof. Kenoye Eke told USAfrica multimedia networks Founder Chido Nwangwu that “I expect to increase educational opportunities and fulfillment of the American dream for many students through our fundraising campaigns.”

USAfricaonline.com notes that Prof. Eke brings with him a long record of innovation and success in implementing positive change in the different capacities in which he has served at universities across the United States. Prior to coming to Jarvis, he served variously from 2012 to 2017 as Provost, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, and as Visiting Professor of Political Science at Lincoln University of Pennsylvania (the alma mater of Nigeria’s first ceremonial President Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, and the first President of Ghana Kwame Nkrumah).

His non-academic affairs roles includes service as Interim Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Grambling State University and as Director of The Spectrum Initiative at the American Council on Education in Washington, DC.

Eke served as Provost and Vice President for Academic & Student Affairs at Cheyney University of Pennsylvania; Vice President for Academic Affairs at Kentucky State University where he was Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs & Acting Dean of the College of Professional Studies. Dr. Eke served as Interim Assistant Vice President for Academic Programs at California State University at Monterey Bay . He was also a Dean and Professor of Political Science at Savannah State University in Georgia.

He received the Ph.D. and M.A. in Political Science from Atlanta University (now Clark Atlanta University ) and the B.A. in Political Science, with highest honors, from Alabama A & M University . Dr. Eke has the Institute for Educational Management Certificate (2000) and the Management Development Program Certificate from Harvard University ’s Graduate School of Education. He has done other post-doctoral studies at the University of Wisconsin .

Furthermore, Dr. Eke has served as an American Council on Education (ACE) Fellow; a Visiting Scholar at the Center for the Study of Post-secondary and Higher Education at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; a Pew Faculty Fellow in International Affairs at the Kennedy School of Government of Harvard University; and a Research Fellow at the University of Florida’s Center for African Studies. His awards include a Distinguished Service Award by the National Council of Black Political Scientists (NCOBPS), and the Ja-Flo Davis Teacher of the Year at Bethune-Cookman University.

He is originally from Abua in the Rivers State of Nigeria; and involved in community development organizations here in the United States. @Chido247 • Chido@USAfricaonline.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

