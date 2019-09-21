“I’ll redouble my efforts to rebuild Imo” -Ihedioha tells USAfrica as Election Tribunal affirms governorship victory

The Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has won a triangular victory over his major opponents at the Imo State Election Tribunal, a few hours ago, today September 21, 2019.

In a brief chat via phone, Rt. Hon. Ihedioha told USAfrica magazine, USAfricaonline.com and the ImoWorld whatsapp group Publisher Chido Nwangwu that “this significant affirmation of my mandate given by the tribunal, thankfully, reflects the popular will of Imo citizens through their votes. I’ll redouble my efforts — as we join hands to rebuild Imo State.”

Ihedioha, a former deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s federal House of Representatives, and his supporters mainly of the PDP are delighted as the tribunal dismissed the petition of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and its governorship candidate Senator Ifeanyi Ararume for “lacking in merit.”

In a more devastating assessment, the tribunal threw out the petition of the candidate of the Action Alliance Party, Mr. Uche Nwosu, for “incompetence.” Nwosu is backed by the immediate past Governor who is also his father-in-law Rochas Okorocha.

Also, Senator Hope Uzodinma, candidate for the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the 2019 election petitioned the tribunal to nullify the election of Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) arguing that he was unlawfully declared as the governor of the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The chairman of the tribunal is Justice Umar Dogondaji.

