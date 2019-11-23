USAfrica: Turbulent twists ahead for Air Peace CEO despite his dismissal of U.S bank fraud, money laundering charges

USAfricaonline.com

Allen Onyema, founder and CEO of Nigeria’s major airlines, Air Peace, has dismissed as “false” charges of bank fraud and money laundering for the alleged illegal movement of more than $20 million, brought against him by the U.S Department of Justice.

Onyema added that “all allegations are false and are in no way in line with my character as a person and as a business man whose only aim has been to build Nigeria and improve well-being.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

