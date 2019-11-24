USAfrica: Trump’s impeachment in America; could this happen in Nigeria?

By Adeyemo Sodipo

Special to USAfrica magazine • USAfricaonline.com

Since mid-November 2019, I’ve been watching the public hearings on the impeachment of President Donald Trump on CNN and wondering if the United States of America is located on the same planet with a country called Nigeria.

So, an American president can face serious impeachment proceedings just because a whistle blower mentioned that he overheard him asking the president of another country to investigate the business interests of a potential presidential race opponent in exchange for aid?

Why are Americans like this?

So a president can be criticized and even impeached? Is there no _hate speech bill_ in US?

Are there no Ghana-Must-Go bags filled with cash that can be shared to lawmakers to hush them up?

Is there no DSS in America that can be used to arrest and incarcerate anyone who dares think of removing the president from office using whatever means?

Trump, is there no EFCC in America? Why hasn’t their EFCC been used to hound all the people who want to impeach you and force them to join your party?

The impeachment hearings are held at Capitol Hill, and everybody is sitting down comfortably, speaking English and not running for dear life.

This is outrageous! Are there no thugs for hire in America?

Trump, a tough Nigerian politician would have since given some “youth leaders” $1 million to arrange 50 boys and flown them into Capitol Hill tWashington DC to “scatter the place”! You can bet on one outcome, Mr. President: All the people speaking grammar will be running for their dear lives!

Are there no kidnappers in America? Can’t they kidnap the family members of those at the forefront of the impeachment move and refuse to release them unless they drop the impeachment move?

Trump, don’t you have supporters from your state? Why can’t they organize a protest with a banner that has a huge inscription: Leave our son alone!*

Trump, are you not a Christian? Why can’t you get the Christians to protest and share chained WhatsApp messages declaring that you are being persecuted for your faith; and then call for holy war?

Trump, you are slacking, you need to come to Nigeria for tutorials. The accusation against you is just verbal, for goodness. But the one leveled against a politician in Kano State, an ally of President Buhari, came with video evidence of him collecting stacks of dollars as bribe but he bulldozed his way during the 2019 election. He was celebrated and rewarded with another four year-term.

What is Quid Pro Quo? What does it even mean? So a president can be impeached because of three Latin words? •Sodipo is an analyst for USAfrica magazine, USAfricaonline.com and our Whatsapp forum USAfricaLIVE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

