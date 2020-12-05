USAfrica: Nigerian Army’s ill-timed promotions in middle of battle with Boko Haram. By Ejike Okpa

Loading...

Special to USAfricaonline.com and USAfrica magazine, Houston

Generally, promotions and advancement in rank or positions usually follow as a result of achievements. It does not seem to be exactly so in Nigeria! Here is an example.

Coming on 10 years of the Boko Haram terrorism/insurgency and counter offensive by the Nigerian Army, it does appear there is no end to the internal warfare — especially in the north eastern section of Nigeria. And, the Nigerian Army recently promoted 39 officers to Generals….

I would have expected no promotions given to any “Officers and Men” of the Nigerian Army, until Boko Haram is dealt with for good.

Then they get their promotions with bonuses.

Promoting Desk-and-Paper Generals who are not battle proven or tested while Nigeria is gripped by Boko Haram is a joke.

And, don’t forget President Buhari is a retired Major General.

What does that say about using experience in leadership? —————

Okpa, a real estate and business investments executive in Dallas, is a contributing analyst for USAfrica multimedia networks, Houston – since 1993.

