USAfrica: Nigerian Army’s ill-timed promotions in middle of battle with Boko Haram. By Ejike Okpa

Special to USAfricaonline.com and USAfrica magazine, Houston
Generally, promotions and advancement in rank or positions usually follow as a result of achievements. It does not seem to be exactly so in Nigeria! Here is an example.
Coming on 10 years of the Boko Haram terrorism/insurgency and counter offensive by the Nigerian Army, it does appear there is no end to the internal warfare — especially in the north eastern section of Nigeria. And, the Nigerian Army recently promoted 39 officers to Generals….
I would have expected no promotions given to any “Officers and Men” of the Nigerian Army, until Boko Haram is dealt with for good.
Then they get their promotions with bonuses.
Promoting Desk-and-Paper Generals who are not battle proven or tested while Nigeria is gripped by Boko Haram is a joke.
And, don’t forget President Buhari is a retired Major General.
What does that say about using experience in leadership? —————
Okpa, a real estate and business investments executive in Dallas, is a contributing analyst for USAfrica multimedia networks, Houston – since 1993.
1 Comment
From CHRIS UKACHUKWU:
When was the last time a Nigerian Army top officer earned his or her rank as a result of outstanding accomplishments?
Who?
Look at the top officer (the Oga pata pata) Buratai (yes, I purposely skip the formal designations). He’s variously told us that Boko Haram is a thing of the past, is unquantifiable, is a phantom (juju?) force, and is proving difficult to contain because America is not selling him enough warfare. He’s lost enough young soldiers to Boko Haram, to constitute a small country’s army. He’s apparently not interested in, or serious about taking on Boko Haram.
By the way, whose brilliant idea is it to put captured Boko Haram insurgent fighters into the Nigerian Army and have them help their former enemy fight their people? I hope that genius got a couple of pips.
Just today, I read this embarrassing clueless Top Commander expressing nervousness about a possible coup.
Nigeria is indeed the grotesque open sore of a continent.