USAfrica: Will Biden impose ‘alternative’ lifestyles on Africans? By Okey Ikechukwu

Exclusive commentary to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com

On January 2021, upon being sworn in as the President of the United States, Joe Biden will begin to reconnect with many “globally significant” individuals towards the globalization of new (alternative) lifestyles and values pyramid.

“The return of all the freedoms enjoyed under Barack Obama” is already the mantra for many who are cheering the November 2020 election of Biden as president.

The Obama administration —where Biden served as Vice President for 8 years, 2009 to 2017— threatened Nigeria with sanctions, for passing a law against same sex marriage. The Obama presidency diligently promoted the same sex agenda and gay relationships with the LGTBQ+ movement and created a new world for the exercise of those ‘rights,’ when in 2016 Donald Trump barged in, bared teeth and all.

The same Obama administration refused to sell arms to Nigeria to fight the Boko Haram terrorist group; and also discouraged other countries from doing so, even as towns, villages and thousands of women and children were being wiped out.

I believe that the Biden presidency, itself a reincarnation of the Obama presidency, will still use soft and strong tactics, to deny any core values.

They will speak of freedoms and rights, but not of knowledge and true humanity. They will speak of making people happy but say little about the true meaning of happiness.

Welcome to a world that will provide much funding and orchestrated media support for every endeavor that promotes and protects all manner of rights, without asking whether the rights in question add positive values to our humanity.

Biden is likely to drive the growing insistence that LGBTQ+ be allowed in the military service of many nations. He will catalyze the progressive inclusion of LGBTQ+ history and themes in public education, as well as the deliberate projection of new identities and lifestyles that encourage heterosexuals to go into homosexual relationships. He already gave sufficient indication. His plan to seek and obtain special treatment for homosexuals, and interfere with gender distinctions, which are all in line with the six-point plan for the LGBTQ+ campaign spelt out in Marshall Kirk and Hunter Madsen’s 1987 essay “The Overhauling of Straight America” is well known.

This work, which urged gays to portray themselves in ways that would make the world to think of them as normal people who prefer to do certain things differently, was updated years later in the book, After the Ball: How America Will Conquer Its Fear and Hatred of Gays in the ’90s.

The latter mapped out a public relations strategy for the movement. And it is working.

Oklahoma Senator, Tom Coburn, in 2004 saw the gay agenda as a more pressing danger than terrorism. In 2005, James Dobson, Director of Focus on the Family, described the homosexual agenda as including “universal acceptance of the gay lifestyle, discrediting of scriptures that condemn homosexuality, muzzling of the clergy and Christian media, granting of special privileges and rights in the law, overturning laws prohibiting paedophillia, indoctrinating children and future generations through public education, and securing all the legal benefits of marriage for any two or more people who claim to have homosexual tendencies.”

The questions for many, especially in Africa, are: “Can someone wake up one day, declare himself a camel and then demand that we accept his new identity and allow him to graze in the public park; or in his neighbour’s garden?

Was the Obama Presidency guided by a fundamental distortion of the very concepts of human nature and human freedom?

Does a redefinition of what it means to be human, and of what “gender” means, not also mean a redefinition of the notion of “human” rights and new notions of right and wrong, etc.? Will this not be driving a new values agenda for humanity?

Considering that the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same sex marriage in 2015, the question today is whether “God’s own country” has not been taken over by those who have actually declared war against God.

Many major institutions with global reach and muscle appear to be involved. The CNN Town Hall Meeting of October 2019 on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer issues, organized for the US Democratic party’s 9 presidential aspirants saw everyone recapitulating on past anti-Gay views.

Biden who had earlier said that Trump’s rollback of President Obama’s pro-gay healthcare policy was a step backward “on equality” and that he would correct it if elected President. He once tweeted “We need a president who will fight to further LGBTQ+ equality – not roll back the hard-won progress we’ve already made.”

He said at the CNN debate that America should “root out discrimination and homophobia.” Well, he is now President-elect.

True, discrimination and homophobia are bad. But is Biden’s definition of both terms in order?

What does the Biden Presidency have for Africa, in terms of values? Just asking.

———

Dr. Ikechukwu, human capital development specialist and public policy analyst based in Abuja Nigeria, is a contributing Editor of Houston- headquartered USAfrica multimedia networks and USAfricaonline.com

