USAfrica: Trump’s mob day of infamy. By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfricaonline.com & USAfrica magazine (Houston)

By Chido Nwangwu

January 6, 2021 has become the Donald Trump mob day of infamy. It is the day that the United States and the world witnessed the explosion of the megalomanaical and selfish impulses of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump. On that day, Trump and his supporters diminished the collective dignity of America as a beacon of democracy. The mob invasion and thrashing of the U.S Capitol building, location of the Senate and House of Representatives, left millions wondering: is this really happening in America?

Why should Trump’s personal, naked ambition violently assault the temples of American Democracy?

Why is an American President so consumed by his surrealities and fictional focus on falsehoods that he will place at risk, willfully and deliberately, his Vice President Mike Pence and most of the Congressional contingent of this country?

The world is understandably disappointed by the crudities and vile excesses of the evidently tempestuous and corrosive Trump. A man of ungovernable attitude and outrageous fixations. He promised to make America great again (MAGA); but sadly, the man has dragged to the mud the well-earned, centuries old reputation of America as the land of peaceful transfer of power!

Permit me to simply say that America has been trumped! He’s the one who encouraged and incited violence at his Washington DC rally of the same day January 6. He addressed his mob and anti-democratic, fascist forces, telling them to head to the United States Congress to send a message through a show of force, strength….

All for the simple reason that he lost the November 2020 election, free, fair, duly and constitutionally certified, to Joe Biden!

I recall vividly on Thursday evening November 5, 2020, the dubious billionaire falsely told Americans: “If you count the legal votes, I easily win.” He continued to sing the false song, that pernicious lie, shamelessly misleading song that election was stolen!

January 6, 2021, Donald Trump’s mob day of infamy, as thousands of his violent supporters set upon the U.S Congress, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau tweeted “Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the U.S must be upheld – and it will be.” Yes; it has been upheld.

And, it will be in America even if one million Donald Trumps emerged tomorrow!!

On her part, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Arden tweeted about the same time that: “Democracy – the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob. Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are by the events of today. I have no doubt democracy will prevail.” Yes; it prevailed.

On balance, permit me to note, again, that Donald Trump’s presidency is ending, sadly, how and where it started in January 2016. President Trump and his enablers decided from the beginning that they will force-feed Americans and the world a sweetened but toxic porridge of bold and bald lies as daily requirements and operational instruments for governance. It has been almost Orwellian — where bronze is gold, bad is good and lie is truth. Particularly, the Trumpian lies about the coronavirus!

Mr. Trump started his embattled presidency with harsh ideological bifurcation and overdose of racially polarizing vernacular, and is ending with the same as reflected in his dog whistle messages. Consequently, history will denote him as the only man who had the privilege, the rare privilege of serving as the president of the United States but chose, willfully and giddily, to impress, acknowledge, embrace and give validation to neo-Nazis, skinheads, and certified racists such as the so-called ‘Proud Boys.’

On this platform, in November 2020, I reflected on the fact that Trump escalated since 2016 his daily tweets of mean-spirited nonsense, indecent chunk of time wasted on self-serving glorifications and stream of caustic xenophobia. I predicted that Trump will be “ending his presidency in a cacophony of incendiary misuse of the power and privilege of the presidency of the United States.”

On January 6, 2021, four Americans died — from conflict and commotion following his noon-time marching orders, specifically:

“If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore. Let the weak ones get out…. This is a time for strength.”

Strength? Seriously; is their non-confronted trashing of the US Congress his definition of strength?

Really?

Trump’s America; what a terrible beauty!

Dr. Chido Nwangwu, the Founder of USAfrica multimedia networks and public policy organization since 1992 in Houston, established the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the Internet USAfricaonline.com. He served as adviser on Africa business to the ex-Mayor of Houston, Dr. Lee P. Brown. Chido is the first continental African to be admitted to the 100 Black Men of America. He is the author of the February 2021 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity. In July 2017, he was issued a U.S. Congressional Recognition for USAfrica’s 25 years. Chido has been honored by the Washington-D. C.based National Immigration Forum for utilizing multimedia to fight authoritarianism and foster freedom of expression in parts of the African continent.

He has been profiled by the CNN International for his pioneering works on multimedia/news/public policy projects for Africans and Americans.

chido@usafricaonline.com follow @Chido247

