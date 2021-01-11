Buhari says Obiozor’s choice as Ohanaeze President “well-deserved”

Loading...

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) – USAfricaonline.com

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prof. George Obiozor, on his election on January 10, 2021 as the President-General of the umbrella organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Loading...

Buhari-President-Nigeria-

Buhari noted that “Given Prof. Obiozor’s rich background, especially, in international affairs and pan-Nigerian commitment, I have little doubt that his election is well-deserved and will serve not only the interest of Ndigbo, but also that of his fatherland. We need all hands to be on deck for this country to move forward in peace and unity.”

On the reasons why he contested for the office of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Obiozor who served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, Israel and Cyprus told USAfrica Publisher Chido Nwangwu that “I’m driven by a sense of service, my personal capacity, professional experience, proven dedication and commitment to the overall interests of all. It is not based on self aggrandizement, personal ambition or self promotion. The fact is for almost 50 years of professional and personal activities, I have projected and protected the core practical and strategic interest of the Igbo while serving the rest of Nigeria.”

Loading...

Loading...

Also, Prof. Obiozor served as Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA).

Loading...

Share this: Twitter Loading...

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email



Loading...

Loading...

Like this: Like Loading...