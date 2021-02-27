USAfrica: Insecurity in Nigeria, UN tells Buhari to “make schools safe”; abduction of 300 girls

Loading...

Insecurity in Nigeria, UN tells Buhari to “make schools safe”, abduction of 300 girls from Nigerian school

Special to USAfricaonline.com and USAfrica magazine, Houston

Loading...

As Nigeria’s government led by retired Gen. Muhammadu Buhari seem overwhelmed and incapable of providing security to Nigerians especially students and teenage girls, farmers and communities from the violent attacks from herdsmen and several other terrorist groups, the United Nations agency UNICEF has expressed concern at reports of an overnight attack at the Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, north-west Nigeria, where an unconfirmed number (projected at 300) of schoolgirls were kidnapped.

“We are angered and saddened and by yet another brutal attack on schoolchildren in Nigeria,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria.

Loading...

“This is a gross violation of children’s rights and a horrific experience for children to go through – one which could have long-lasting effects on their mental health and well-being. We utterly condemn the attack and call on those responsible to release the girls immediately and for the government to take steps to ensure their safe release and the safety of all other schoolchildren in Nigeria.”

Loading...

“Children should feel safe at home and at school at all times – and parents should not need to worry for the safety of their children when they send them off to school in the morning,” said Peter Hawkins.

Loading...

“UNICEF acknowledges efforts being made by the Government of Nigeria to secure the release of kidnapped schoolchildren in Nigeria and calls on the government and all concerned to make schools safe in Nigeria.”

Loading...

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email



Loading...

Loading...

Like this: Like Loading...