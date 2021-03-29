AFRICACHIDOEDITORS PICKNEWSNEWSMAKERSUSAFRICANEWSWIRE

USAfrica: Buhari offers Aro kingdom condolences on Eze Aro’s transition

Chido247By
0
Eze-Aro-Vincent-Ogbonnaya_Okoro-grfx_USAfrica-1000x600
Loading...

Special to USAfricaonline.com and USAfrica magazine, Houston

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his condolences to the people of Arochukwu Kingdom in Abia State and the entire Aro communities on the death of the Eze Aro of Arochukwu, Mazi Ogbonnaya Okoro, CFR. He was 89 years old, and served as the Eze Aro since 1995. He described the Eze Aro as a nationalist, statesman, selfless first class traditional ruler “whose valued contributions in upholding the Arochukwu culture, Igbo tradition and values as an important part of our nation-building cannot be easily quantified.”

Loading...

Buhari noted that Nigeria has lost an elder statesman, an academic and renowned nationalist, who led the Aros in Nigeria and around the world with great vision for the past 25 years. The late Eze Aro also was pioneer head of the Department of Laboratory Technology at the University of Nigeria Teaching hospital, Enugu,

The President added that he, on behalf of the Federal Government and Nigerians conveys, sympathy to Aros at home and in the diaspora, and to the government and people of Abia State. He prayed that the soul of Mazi Okoro rests in peace and that God will comfort all those that mourn him.

Loading...
Loading...

The Eze Aro’s transition ceremonies and rites of passage, involving especially the Aro nation, at home and across the diaspora communities of the ancient kingdom will commence April 2 and conclude on April 5, 2021. The chairman of the Aro National Rites of Passage Committee is the distinguished Professor of history, Okoro Ijoma. He has expressed appreciation to everyone “for their immense cooperation and contributions” towards the success of the rites of passage. By Chido Nwangwu

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Chido247
USAfrica is an international multimedia company, founded since 1992 by Dr. Chido Nwangwu [author of Mandela & Achebe: Leadership, Identity and Footprints of Greatness], with its headquarters in Houston, Texas. Also, he established the 1st African-owned, U.S.-based professional newspaper published on the internet USAfricaonline.com, both assessed by the CNN and The New York Times as the largest and arguably the most influential African-owned, U.S-based multimedia networks. USAfrica’s first print edition of USAfrica magazine published August 1993; USAfrica The Newspaper on May 11, 1994; The Black Business Journal in 1998; CLASSmagazine on May 2, 2003; PhotoWorks.TV in 2005, and several platforms and products. USAfricaonline.com is powered by the global resources of USAfrica, CLASSmagazine, CLASSmagazine.TV, PhotoWorks.Tv, USAfrica.TV, MandelaAchebeChido.com, AchebeBooks.com and ChidoNwangwu.com

100 days of Biden’s America and Buhari’s Nigeria. By Chido Nwangwu

Previous article

Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

More in AFRICA