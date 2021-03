Loading...

President Muhammadu Buhari — currently in London for medical check-up — has condemned the attempted coup in Niger Republic, saying “any illegal effort to depose a democratically elected government is not only despicable, but also unacceptable to democratic governments around the world.” USAfricaonline.com notes that Nigeria, under Buhari’s leadership, has treated Niger as a special category neighbor in trade, rail line and petroleum resources transactions. By Chido Nwangwu

chidonwangwu.com

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email



Loading...

Like this: Like Loading...