Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the English-speaking parts of the neighboring Cameroons’ independence movement, Ambazonia, leader, Dr. Cho Ayaba will hold a joint press conference, on Friday, April 9, 2021.

IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful has indicated that both leaders will unveil some of the milestones already recorded in their quest for independence, assess the journey so far and preview some events in the days ahead.

“They will also during the conference, expose the atrocities committed by the Nigeria and Cameroonian Governments and security agents against the people of Biafra and Ambazonia. It is on record that the two nations and groups, in October 2020, signed MOU to work together and to strengthen their unity and cooperation in their quest for self-rule.

“We, therefore, enjoin the great people of Biafra, and Ambazonia both home and abroad to support the struggle for our liberation which is very imminent. Our efforts towards this struggle will not be in vain. God is on our side, and will surely see us through no matter how hard the enemies try to stop us.”

IPOB’s spokesman argued that “Biafra and Ambazonia are the same people, and nothing can separate us from each other. We are equally aware that Ambazonia people were paying tax in Enugu before the British Colonial masters moved them to Bua in Cameron to pay their tax in order to separate them from their brothers. But we are one people and cannot be separated by any enemy.”

USAfrica and USAfricaonline.com note that the two groups agitating for independence away from Nigeria (IPOB) and the mainly English-speaking sections of Cameroons (Ambazonia) share some demographic and geopolitical interests in terms of the vast number of the Igbo with business and family relationship since the 1930s especially the 1950s and 1960s politics. By Chido Nwangwu

