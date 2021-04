Loading...

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Usman Alkali Baba, a Deputy Inspector-General, to replace Mohammed Adamu as the IGP of the Nigeria Police Force. The new pick, USAfricaonline.com notes, has a major task amidst escalating violence in Nigeria, across almost every zone of the country.

