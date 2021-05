Loading...

USAfricaonline.com: Ahmed Gulak, a former Political Adviser to Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan, has, reportedly, been shot dead in Owerri, capital city of Imo State. Details are yet to be disclosed.

The state has been a major area of violent activities – especially in the past 5 months. There is massive presence of Nigerian soldiers, airforce and the police. The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, belongs to President Buhari’s ruling APC party.

