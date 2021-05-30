USAfrica: Obinna Okorie graduates with honors in Human Development and Family Sciences

Loading...

Obinna Okorie graduates with a Bachelor of Science and Arts in Human Development and Family Sciences (Honors), in May 2021. He earned his degree from the University of Texas in Austin.

His father, attorney Ken Okorie, informed me the young man “has his eyes set on Dental School. We are very proud of his accomplishments as Students’ advisor, Calculus Tutor, and many other things. UT paid him to attend school! His mother Star Okorie added “we couldn’t be more proud of him!”

Loading...

As his godfather (alongside the late, great Odumegwu Chukwuemeka Ojukwu), I am very proud of him. I remember his brilliance as a child and as a teenager. The tradition of excellence continues! By Chido Nwangwu

Loading...

Loading...

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email



Loading...

Loading...

Like this: Like Loading...