CHIDONEWSUSAFRICANEWSWIRE

U.S condemns Nigeria for banning Twitter

USAfricaLIVEBy
0
Loading...

U.S condemns Nigeria for banning Twitter                                             USAfricaonline.com : The United States government has condemned the actions of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari which has banned Twitter in the country.“Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather, and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy,” the U.S State Department spokesperson Ned Price stated in a statement, this afternoon Thursday, June 10, 2021. “Freedom of expression and access to information both online and offline are foundational to prosperous and secure democratic societies.”

Trump’s twists and Nigeria’s Twitter ban. By Chido Nwangwu

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

USAfricaLIVE
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.com and USAfricaTV

USAfrica: Trump’s twists and Nigeria’s Twitter ban. By Chido Nwangwu

Previous article

Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

More in CHIDO