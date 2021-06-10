Loading...

U.S condemns Nigeria for banning Twitter USAfricaonline.com : The United States government has condemned the actions of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari which has banned Twitter in the country.“Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather, and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy,” the U.S State Department spokesperson Ned Price stated in a statement, this afternoon Thursday, June 10, 2021. “Freedom of expression and access to information both online and offline are foundational to prosperous and secure democratic societies.”

Trump’s twists and Nigeria’s Twitter ban. By Chido Nwangwu

