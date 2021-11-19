Buhari tells Igbo leaders seeking release of IPOB’s Kanu:  “demand you made is heavy. I will consider it.”

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has said, today November 19, 2021 that he will consider the request of Igbo leaders to free the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

In his response to the delegation led by the 93-year-old statesman, key member of the Zikist movement, First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, the President is quoted in the press release by his media adviser to have said;

“You’ve made an extremely difficult demand on me as leader of this country. The implication of your request is very serious. In the last six years, since I became President, nobody would say I have confronted or interfered in the work of the Judiciary. God has spared you, and given you a clear head at this age, with very sharp memory. A lot of people half your age are confused already. But the demand you made is heavy. I will consider it.”

Buhari added that he has a policy of non-interference with the Judiciary, President Buhari said when Kanu did not appear in court, after a bail, was arrested [USAfrica notes reportedly in Kenya, brought back to Nigeria, and is currently being detained by the Nigerian government’s security agency, the DSS]:

“I said the best thing was to subject him to the system. Let him make his case in court, instead of giving very negative impressions of the country from outside. I feel it’s even a favour to give him that opportunity.”

Chief Amaechi appealed for a political, rather than military solution, requesting that if Kanu was released to him as the only First Republic Minister still alive, “he would no longer say the things he had been saying.” Amaechi stated that he should have restraining influence on Kanu, “not because I have anything to do with them (IPOB), but I am highly respected in Igbo land today.”

Chief Amaechi said twice he had interfaced with Nnamdi Kanu in the past, and the latter rescinded orders earlier given on civil disobedience.

“I don’t want to leave this planet without peace returning to my country. I believe in one big, united Nigeria, a force in Africa. Mr President, I want you to be remembered as a person who saw Nigeria burning, and you quenched the fire.”

He characterized the situation in the Southeast as “painful and pathetic,”

President Buhari extended his condolences to Chief Amaechi on the recent death and burial of his wife.

Among those in the delegation are the highly respected former Governor of Anambra State Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Bishop Sunday Onuoha of the Methodist Church, former President of Igbo socio-cultural group, Aka Ikenga, Barrister Goddy Uwazurike, Tagbo Mbazulike Amaechi and a couple of others.

