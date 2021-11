USAfrica #BrkNEWS USAfricaonline.com

U.S President Joe Biden will transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris during the “brief” time on Friday he is under anesthesia for a colonoscopy. It is a health check consistent with ensuring that the President is ok, according to the White House.

It will be the first time in history that an African-American, Asian-American or any “person of color” has served, briefly, as the President of the United States.

