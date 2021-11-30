Amidst Covid-19 ‘Omicron’ concerns, South Africa’s Ramaphosa in Nigeria; first of four-nation West Africa visit

By Chido Nwangwu.

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Despite realistic concerns over health safety due to the discovery of the COVID-19 variant Omicron — first in South Africa, the country’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Tuesday flew into Nigeria to begin his week-long, four-nation visit to the West Africa region.

Sensitive to and fully aware of those concerns regarding the spike in coronavirus problems in South Africa, Ramaphosa’s acting presidential spokesperson Tyrone Seale has underscored the point that: “All Covid-19 health protocols will be observed throughout the West African visit. This will include regular PCR testing of delegates.”

USAfricaonline.com is aware that Ramaphosa is in Nigeria to fulfill a State visit invitation extend it to him by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari.

It also coincides with the 10th Session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) and for them to “reflect on progress made in advancing trade and investment between the two countries.”

Ramaphosa will also travel to Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Senegal. He’s accompanied by an entourage of business and government leaders.

Seale notes that “The visit, which concludes on December 7, serves to reinforce South Africa’s bilateral relations with the countries concerned and to strengthen partnerships directed at African development and cooperation in multilateral forums…. During this visit, South Africa and the partner states will explore ways to leverage the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area for mutual benefit and with greater support for businesses conducting intra-African trade and investment.”

Ramaphosa will be in Côte d’Ivoire on December 2 and 3, where he will address the opening session of the Africa Investment Forum. He will be in Ghana from December 4 to 5; concluding in Senegal from December 6 to 7.

