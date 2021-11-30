USAfrica: Wizkid picked as Artist Of The Year (Africa) by Apple Music

Nigeria’s international superstar Wizkid has been chosen as Artist Of The Year (Africa) by Apple Music.

The multi talented Afrobeats hit maker who is based in Lagos Wizkid said “Thank you to Apple Music for this award. It’s a blessing to get to do what I do, and I’m proud to be representing for Africa.”

Apple Music named H.E.R. as the Songwriter Of The Year.. Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo pulled off a victory trifecta. She won Breakthrough Artist Of The Year, Album Of The Year (Sour), and Song Of The Year (“Drivers License”).

