USAfrica: Houston area Omicron variant threat level escalated to ‘Orange’

Houston area COVID-19 Omicron variant threat level escalated to ‘Orange’

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has announced she will raise the threat level from yellow to orange due to a rise in cases showing an “explosive growth.”

Warning that “Unfortunately, the omicron variant has arrived in Harris County in full force…. These trends are understandably frustrating – especially as we close out the year with friends and family. But we can still blunt the force of this latest wave if we take action. As we approach Christmas and New Years, consider giving yourself and your family the gift of health by getting your booster, getting tested before any gatherings of people outside of your household, and wearing a mask. It could very well save your life or that of a loved one.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

