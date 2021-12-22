Biden considering lifting travel ban  imposed on Southern African countries

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

President Joe Biden has said he is considering lifting the travel ban imposed since November 2021 on non-U. S. citizen travelers from South Africa and seven other southern African countries into the U.S.

He stated at the White House on Tuesday December 21, 2021 that people should remember why he placed the restrictions: “Remember why I said we put the travel ban on. It was to see how much time we had before it hit here so we can begin to decide what we needed by looking up what was happening in other countries…. But we’re past that now.”

He has also promised to distribute 500 million free at-home Covid-19 testing kits to Americans and deploy federal medical personnel to assist hospitals in need.

