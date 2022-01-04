BrkNEWS:  More than 1 million Americans diagnosed with Covid-19 — omicron variant; thousands of schools delay opening

(USAfricaonline.com) There are, today January 4, 2022, more than 1 million people in the U.S. who are diagnosed with Covid-19 — primarily fast spreading omicron variant, reflecting combined numbers from government and research institutions in the United States.

This development as well as related complications have forced thousands of U.S. schools to delay the scheduled return to classrooms, this week, following Christmas holiday.

Also many school teachers and bus drivers are infected.

In Florida, where the Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has been opposing vaccination efforts and mandates by President Joe Biden White House, there has been a dangerous spike of 984% in infections. There’s also a critical increase regarding infection among children in Texas. See related stories and insights on Covid-19 omicron on USAfricaonline.com

