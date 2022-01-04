South African Breweries plans mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy

South African Breweries (SAB), part of the Anheuser-Busch InBev group, has announced it plans the introduction of a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy for staff of almost 9,400 across its operations. “As a pro-vaccination company, we aim to safeguard our employees in the workplace and aid the country in its drive to overcome the pandemic and recover the economy,” SAB stated.

It has faced some interruption of its alcohol sales following government order to battle covid and its variants. SAB noted that “The Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect all aspects of the lives of millions of people across the world, and in South Africa the pandemic has had a devastating effect on society and the economy. As a result of the previous waves of infections, our industry has been severely impacted by lockdown regulations and alcohol bans, and we believe that vaccination is key to protecting the one million lives and livelihoods supported by the alcohol industry.”

