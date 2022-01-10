Nigeria’s 2023 elections complicated by bandits and terrorists. By Chioma Oleka-Onyewuchi

Nigeria’s 2023 elections complicated by bandits and terrorists.

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

For many years, I have read all manner of politicians claim that they are in it for the masses. They claim that they reflect the mandate of the people.

We all know from the violence all over the country of Nigeria especially in the past 7 years that the masses are not the primary interest of these desperate and power hungry politicians. They deploy violence and make the voters inconsequential.

Basically, those in power parade their puppets as well as rig the elections. Sometimes it seems discussing violence and politics, with all honesty, is a waste of time. It’s been a game by hired bandits.

The bandits recycle each other, just for one reason:loyalty to a fellow bandit keeps you in power.

The federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari which controls the entire armed forces of Nigeria and the State governments have failed to subdue the violence.

Another factor is that most Nigerian politicians get into politics to enrich themselves through corrupt and crooked means. Most of those characters have perverted moral values, and no integrity.

Many among the political class are unrefined and semi illiterates; they occupy most of the leadership positions.

Only a handful are educated and properly literate.

All those factors add further to the reasons why many argue that Nigeria is going in the direction of a failed state! Chioma Oleka-Onyewuchi is a contributing analyst to USAfrica magazine amd USAfricaonline.com where this commentary appears first, exclusively.

