USAfrica: Amidst dispute over death count from terror massacre in Nigeria’s Zamfara, Buhari promises reprisal

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

A gang of terrorists/bandits descended on Rafin Danya, Barayar Zaki, Rafin Gero and Kurfa villages in the Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of Zamfara State and unleashed a bloody trail. Some members of the communities indicated as many as up to 200 killed. But the Governor of the State Bello Matawalle has said about 58 individuals were killed by the terrorists.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s President, retired Major General Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killings.

In a statement from his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari promised to “smoke out and destroy these outlaws who have no regard for the sanctity of life.”

The statement is titled “President Buhari condemns the reported massacre of villagers by escaping bandits in Zamfara, vows no letup in military operations.”

USAfricaonline.com notes that this past week there has been hundreds of persons killed by terrorists/bandits around the same part of the country.

