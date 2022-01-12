USAfrica: After 222 days, millions lost, Buhari lifts suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired army General, has ordered the lifting of the suspension on Twitter operations in the country, effective from 12am January 13, 2022. According to the statement: “The Federal Government of Nigeria directs me to inform the public that President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria effective from 12 am tonight, January 13, 2022. The approval was given following a memo written to the President by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami.”

It is signed by the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency and Chairman Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement, Kashifu Abdullahi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

