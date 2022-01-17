Exclusive: #SitAtHome orders condemned by Mbazulike Amaechi, oldest pioneer nationalist of Nigeria

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Mbazulike Amaechi, one of the pioneer nationalists of Nigeria and leader of the Igbo group which a couple of weeks ago paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari to request a pardon and release from prison of the IPOB’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu has told USAfricaonline.com in an exclusive interview that he is opposed to the sit-at-home-orders from any quarters.

On the impact of the sit-at-home orders on the economy of the East, he answered the question asked by USAfrica Publisher Chido Nwangwu by firing back a question: “Is it good that every week the Igbo will lose a working day?”

He was forthright, too, on how it is affecting students in the state, and queried: “Is it good that our children will lose a full day of study when they are in competition with other parts of Nigeria.?

When USAfrica wanted to know from him if IPOB’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is in agreement with his opposition to the sit-at-home orders, he said that USAfrica should get in touch with Kanu’s lawyer Barrister Ejiofor. Mbazulike Amaechi turned 92, on the 16th of June, 2021.

On July 3, 2020 via zoom audio, Chido Nwangwu, interviewed the distinguished Chief Amaechi regarding his great, close friend, the late Nelson Mandela.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...