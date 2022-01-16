Djokovic, unvaccinated superstar of lawn tennis, leaves Australia after losing another appeal

USAfrica: Novak Djokovic boarded a flight to Dubai after he lost his battles to stay and compete in the Australian Open 2022 tennis championships following a ruling that cannot be appealed. He said that he was “extremely disappointed“.

The unvaccinated superstar of lawn tennis, basically, was deported from Australia today January 16, 2022.

USAfricaonline.com notes that Djokovic and/or his agent entered inaccurate/misleading information to the Australian immigration regarding his coronavirus vaccination status. He had suffered coronavirus complications a few weeks earlier.

Djokovic is among the world’s top three greatest players.

