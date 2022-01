Nigeria’s Super Eagles has defeated Guinea-Bissau 2 goals to nothing; thereby securing a place into ceritical round of only 16 teams. It’s the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations championship.

Umar Sadiq’s scored the first goal 10 minutes into the second-half. Later, the team captain William Troost-Ekong scored the second, contentious goal.

